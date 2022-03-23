World number one Ashleigh Barty announced her immediate retirement from tennis Wednesday. The Australian champion is just 25.

The first home-grown winner of the Australian Open in 44 years made the surprise announcement just months after she joined elite ranks as a Grand Slam crown winner on three different surfaces.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” she said in a video posted on social media.

In the tearful video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, Barty said she was “thankful for everything this sport has given me”.

“I’m so happy, and I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart as a person, this is right. I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me, it’s given me all of my dreams plus more.

“But I know the time is now right for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the racquets down.”

Barty, who turns 26 next month, finishes her career with three major singles titles — the French Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021) and this year’s Australian Open.

She was world number one for a total of 121 weeks, a stint boasting a streak of 114 consecutive weeks, which is the fourth longest in WTA Tour history.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted his congratulations to Barty following her shock announcement.

“Thank you for inspiring a nation. You are all class. Your achievements will be celebrated for all time,” the message from the conservative coalition leader read.

Great to speak with @ashbarty today and simply say, ‘Thank you Ash’. Thank you for inspiring a nation. You are all class. Your achievements will be celebrated for all time. On behalf of all Australians, all the best to you & your fiancé Garry for your wedding & new life together. pic.twitter.com/JRNvfbScAv — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2022

Barty won the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals in 2019 and claimed 15 singles titles during her career.

She was also an accomplished doubles player, winning the 2018 U.S. Open title alongside American CoCo Vandeweghe.

“I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments, and Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and an athlete,” she said.