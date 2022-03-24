Padres Star Manny Machado Rocks ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Shirt at Spring Training

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado sat down for an interview with a local San Diego news station on Thursday while wearing a “Let’s Go, Brandon” tee-shirt.

The All-Star third baseman took a few minutes out to talk to a local San Diego station, and when he appeared before the microphones, he was wearing President Biden’s least favorite tee-shirt (probably).

“Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt at Spring Training,” the station’s official Twitter account wrote.

Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/9l451zRBy0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 24, 2022

Machado, a native of Miami, was not the only star to keep the “Let’s Go, Brandon” moniker alive this week. Kid Rock got the LGB chant going during a performance in Nashville.

The phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” went national in October of last year after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed that a crowd of NASCAR fans was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” following a victory by driver Brandon Brown. But video of the chanting clearly shows they were shouting, “F*ck Joe Biden!”

(Isaac Brekken/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Machado is entering his fourth season with the Padres. In 2021, he hit .278 while hitting 28 home runs and 106 RBIs.