WATCH: Nigeria Fans Riot After Team Misses Out on World Cup

Nigerian soccer fans reacted to their team’s failure to reach the World Cup on Tuesday by storming the field and wrecking property before being tear-gassed by police.

The trouble started after Nigeria lost to Ghana 1-1, based on tiebreakers.

Angry Nigerian fans then stormed the field and began creating chaos as Ghanian players attempted to leave the field.

Nigeria fans riot after they draw with Ghana and miss out on qualification tonight

Police eventually dispersed the crowd with batons and tear gas.

According to Sports Illustrated, “Nigeria has made the last three World Cups, last failing to qualify in 2006, and the team was expected to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar after securing a draw in the first leg of their playoff on the road against Ghana. But after Tuesday’s disappointment, the Super Eagles will not be participating.”