WATCH: Players Viciously Attack Ref After Youth Basketball Game

A group of teens violently attacked a referee in Georgia after a youth basketball game and the whole thing was caught on video.

Worse, the attack occurred during a game at Stronghold Christian Church in Lithonia, Georgia, TMZ reported.

It seems that some of the players were unhappy with the ref and as players were leaving the court, a group walked up to the ref and confronted him:

Police are investigating after a basketball referee was attacked by a group of young basketball players over the weekend inside a church athletic facility.

The video shows several young men approaching the ref and having words. The ref quickly back peddles from them and tries to run away from them. But the youths follow and begin throwing punches.

In short order, the ref ends up on the floor being kicked and punched by a group of at least six players.

The video also shows two other refs — one a woman — simply standing there and watching as their fellow ref suffers a beat down.

A representative for the church released a statement, saying, “It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend.”

“We open our doors to serve our community and our goal is to provide an atmosphere conducive for enjoyment, enrichment, etc.,” the church added.

“While we can not control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner,” the church statement concluded. “Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation”

