WATCH: Tiger Appears to Yell ‘F*ck Off’ at His Ball During Masters

A frustrated Tiger woods unleashed an f-bomb over a hot mic during Thursday’s round at the 86th Masters, reports say.

Woods hit a shot out of the pine straw at Augusta National, Thursday, that hit the green but rolled back down the fairway, according to Outkick.

As the ball rolled Woods let loose with a “f-you” at his ball for the bad result.

Woods was still able to save the hole for par, though, so in the end, the hole worked out well enough.

Woods thrilled fans when he agreed to play this year. He is currently at one under par and sits in 14th place. But the top three players are only four under par, so Woods is still in the running for another green jacket.

Cameron Smith, Im Sung-jae, and Dustin Johnson all sit at the top of the leader board at four under.

11th time Tiger Woods has opened #TheMasters with a score under par. Previous 10 finishes: 4 wins

T-4 or better 7 times

9 top-10s — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 7, 2022

CBS reporter Kyle Porter celebrated Tiger’s game.

I was on 16 when Tiger fist pumped his 2, and it sounded like he'd just taken the lead late on Saturday afternoon. I shouldn't be at this point, given how ridiculous his career has been, but I was completely blown away. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 7, 2022

Given who he is, what he's done at this place and what the last two years have been like for him, that 71 has to be one of the most extraordinary rounds in Masters history. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 7, 2022

