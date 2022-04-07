WATCH: Tiger Appears to Yell ‘F*ck Off’ at His Ball During Masters

A frustrated Tiger woods unleashed an f-bomb over a hot mic during Thursday’s round at the 86th Masters, reports say.

Woods hit a shot out of the pine straw at Augusta National, Thursday, that hit the green but rolled back down the fairway, according to Outkick.

As the ball rolled Woods let loose with a “f-you” at his ball for the bad result.

Woods was still able to save the hole for par, though, so in the end, the hole worked out well enough.

Woods thrilled fans when he agreed to play this year. He is currently at one under par and sits in 14th place. But the top three players are only four under par, so Woods is still in the running for another green jacket.

Cameron Smith, Im Sung-jae, and Dustin Johnson all sit at the top of the leader board at four under.

CBS reporter Kyle Porter celebrated Tiger’s game.

