WATCH: Hornets’ Miles Bridges Throws Mouthpiece at Fan After Ejection

Charlotte’s Miles Bridges was already in trouble for his actions on the floor Wednesday night which is why he got ejected. But what he did on his way off the floor may land him in even more hot water.

In the final minutes of the Hornets game against the Hawks, Bridges got in a verbal altercation with a referee that resulted in his ejection. But as Bridges made his way off the floor, he suddenly turned back and threw his mouthpiece at a male Hawks fan who had been jawing at him.

Except the mouthpiece didn’t hit the man, it hit a woman who was nearby.

After the game, Bridges captioned the above tweet and asked for assistance in contacting the woman.

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

The Hawks beat the Hornets badly, 132-103.