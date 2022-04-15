REPORT: Brooklyn Nets ‘Disinvited’ Daryl Morey from Luxury Suite After Hong Kong Controversy

According to a report by ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets, owned by regime-friendly Chinese billionaire Joseph Tsai, tried to ban former Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey after Morey’s tweet in support of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

The incident proves that the NBA has a serious democracy problem with its continued kowtowing to the oppressive Chinese communist regime to protect its deals worth billions of dollars.

On October 4th, 2019, Morey tweeted a message of support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators, saying, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”

How could there be a more American sentiment than someone in the U.S. expressing support for pro-democracy protestors in an oppressed country?

Naturally, the pro-oppression NBA went ballistic. Many inside the league blasted Moray for being mean to the thugs running China. LeBron James even called Moray “uneducated” for daring to call the Chinese oppressors out for what they are.

According to an investigation by ESPN, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai, the Taiwan-born born billionaire who self-identifies as ethnic Chinese, also jumped in to destroy Moray after he posted his pro-democracy tweet.

ESPN reported that Tsai tried to work behind the scenes to get Morey fired. On top of that, Tsai banned Morey from attending games at the Net’s stadium, the Barclays Center.

Per ESPN: ” Later, after Morey saved his job with help from powerful supporters who championed his right to free speech, the Nets quietly refunded Morey’s purchase of a suite for a Rockets game at Barclays Center. Morey believed Tsai had disinvited him, according to a person who was scheduled to attend. A source close to the Nets said Tsai was unaware of the decision, which was related to concerns about possible protests.”

Joe Tsai, an owner that the NBA has called “invaluable” to the league’s expansion in the communist nation, also has a troubling relationship with companies used by China to surveil and oppress its citizens.

ESPN also noted that Tsai’s company, Alibaba, has a troubling habit of funding the companies developing the technology to track, record, and control China’s inhabitants. China has the most advanced, inhuman surveillance state ever created. And the NBA’s favorite team owner has helped China build the infrastructure to create that oppressive regime.

