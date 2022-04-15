Tom Brady Asks Elon Musk to Remove Infamous Combine Photo if Twitter Purchase Goes Through

Legendary and still-active quarterback Tom Brady called upon tech billionaire Elon Musk to remove an infamous photo of him from Twitter if his proposed purchase of the platform goes through.

“If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk,” Brady tweeted.

Brady is of course referring to the infamous combine photo of him from the year 2000 that featured a grim-faced, shirtless version of him appearing rather ordinary before a screen of his measurements. When one user shared it, Brady called upon Elon Musk to “ban” them for it.

Whether or not Elon Musk will purchase Twitter after offering to buy the company for $41.4 billion ($54.20 per share) remains to be seen, but given that he has voiced his desire to transform it into a true platform for free speech, it is doubtful he follow-through and Tom Brady’s edict.

Tom Brady unretired from the NFL this past March, which came just two months after making the formal announcement, saying he had “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business,” he tweeted at the time.

In the lead-up to his retirement in February, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that Brady had decided to retire before any formal announcement. Days later, Brady said he was still “going through the process.”

“Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do. I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another like I said last week,” he said.

At the time, Brady’s father told KRON-TV that the reports were inaccurate.