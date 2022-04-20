Australian gold medal winner Emma McKeon has come out against allowing biological males to compete among biological females in sports, calling transgender athletes “not fair.”

The 27-year-old, five-time competitive swimming gold medal winner spoke at an In Conversation event at Griffith University, In Queensland reported.

McKeon, who recently accepted a “wild card” nomination for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Queensland, said she assumes she will eventually face a man claiming to be a woman.

“I personally wouldn’t want to be racing against someone who is biologically a male, so that’s a concern,” McKeon said at the event. “It’s not a new thing, but it’s new in that sport, swimming, are going to have to deal with it.”

“But now that it’s a growing thing, the sport has to think about how to handle it and how to deal with it, because you do want to be inclusive, but you don’t want to have females racing against swimmers who are biologically male because it’s just not fair,” she added.

McKeon is not the first Olympian to oppose the transgender athlete agenda late. Last year, U.S. Olympian Erika Brown said, “We cannot allow transgender females to compete against biological women.”

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has also blasted transgenderism for destroying women’s sports. Jenner also said it isn’t “transphobic” to criticize transgender athletes.

