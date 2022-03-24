Caitlyn Jenner Says it’s ‘Not Transphobic’ to Criticize Lia Thomas, it’s ‘Common Sense’

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner is claiming that transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is not the legitimate winner of the NCAA women’s championships and that it’s just “common sense” to say so.

Thomas competed in the NCAA’s championships last week as a woman despite swimming on the men’s team for three seasons at the University of Pennsylvania. The controversial swimmer claimed to have transitioned to a woman, and this season tore through the competition of natural-born female swimmers, shattering one record after another as he went. Thomas ended the season winning the NCAA’s 500-yard freestyle, with a time a second and a half ahead of the second-place winner, Emma Weyant.

But as far as Jenner is concerned, Emma Weyant is the real winner of the NCAA title, not Thomas.

Jenner jumped to Twitter to agree with Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared Weyant the actual winner of the championship race.

“@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner! @TMZ It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE!” Jenner tweeted on Tuesday.

Jenner responded to the governor’s comment that Emma Weyant, not Thomas, actually won the NCAA championship 500-freestyle race.

“She earned that. We need to honor that appropriately,” DeSantis said of Weyant, a Florida native, during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The NCAA is basically takings efforts to destroy women’s athletics,” DeSantis added. “They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition. They’re crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong.”

Transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s tweet is not the first time Jenner, who came out as a trans woman back in 2015, has blasted trans athletes for destroying women’s sports.

To name just a few such instances, in January, Jenner said that biological boys “should not be playing in women’s sports,” the following month, Jenner blasted the “woke world of gender identity.” Then, in May of 2021, Jenner came in for criticism from the left for attacking transgender girls being allowed to compete against biological girls.

