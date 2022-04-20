WATCH: Pitcher Decks Batter After He Hits Go-Ahead Homer

A college baseball pitcher charged across the infield and leveled an opposing batter after he hit a go-ahead home run off him.

The dramatic scene unfolded Wednesday in Texas during a game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford. Josh Phillips, a North Central Texas College player, hit a two-run shot off of Weatherford’s Owen Woodward in the bottom of the 6th inning.

What prompted the incident isn’t clear, but as Phillips rounded third, Woodward charged across the infield and body-checked him.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

“Woah, oh my!” the play-by-play announcer shouted. “Oh no. Oh no. That was out of nowhere.”

The reaction from the announcer suggests that Phillips wasn’t mocking Woodward – or at least not doing so in an obvious or egregious manner. No word at this time on whether Phillips plans to press charges against Woodward.

Phillips eventually got back to his feet and completed his triumphant trek to home plate. On the other hand, Woodward may have thrown his last pitch as a collegiate baseball player.