Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber exploded in an expletive-laced tirade at home plate Umpire Angel Hernandez Sunday night after yet another terrible call on a pitch.

And after watching how Hernandez has called balls-and-strikes throughout his career and on Sunday night, the only question is how this didn’t happen sooner?

The moment came in the ninth inning of a 1-0 game when Schwarber was called out on a pitch that – like is so often the case with Hernandez – was not a strike. A profile in justified outrage followed as a Schwarber gave voice to thousands of wronged batters.

Now that the dust has settled… This is one of the best ejections we have gotten in a LONGGGG time! Well done, Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/bf859BiwvS — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 25, 2022

Given Hernandez’s long history of injustice at the plate, Schwarber’s explosion was greeted with praise on Twitter.

Kyle Schwarber speaking on behalf of the entire baseball community https://t.co/gIvQuhXDu7 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 25, 2022

I stand with Kyle Schwarber and the Brewers do too I bet. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 25, 2022

Good for Kyle Schwarber standing up to Angel Hernandez for both teams “All f***ing night! The whole night! On both sides, f***ing horses**t!” pic.twitter.com/6yS40lMaFM — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 25, 2022

Sources: Angel Hernandez misses the E on eye charts — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 25, 2022

Kyle Schwarber unloading on Angel Hernandez is DESERVED. What a horrible strike zone all night. pic.twitter.com/JQY8MCQrIO — Matt (@matttadelphia) April 25, 2022

On Behalf of All Baseball Fans, THANK YOU KYLE SCHWARBER pic.twitter.com/3pJbLCuePL — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) April 25, 2022

Even Brewers manager Craig Counsell saw the justification in Schwarber’s outburst.

“It was a consistently big zone. It was just a little big in a lot of areas,” Counsell said. “I think Schwarber said it was big on both sides. And there was bound to be somebody upset when it’s like that.”

In 2021, Hernandez lost a suit in which he alleged the league had engaged in racial discrimination by not assigning him to a World Series crew since 2005. Instead, a more likely explanation is that he’s terrible at his job.