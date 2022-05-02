Woke to Broke: MLB Viewership Tanks Outside of Sunday Night Baseball

With about one month of Major League Baseball’s 2022 season in the books, it appears that the woke pro league is having trouble getting fans to turn on their TVs.

According to Sports Media Watch, no game has reached 300,000 viewers over the past two weeks. Even a college softball game beat the 300,000 mark.

Over the past two weeks, no MLB window outside of Sunday Night Baseball has cracked 300K viewers (TENN-VT softball in ESPN's old Wednesday Night Baseball window had 343K on 4/21). — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) May 1, 2022

“Brewers-Phillies averaged a 0.7 rating and 1.11 million viewers on last weekend’s edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, down sharply from Padres-Dodgers on ESPN and ESPN2 on the same weekend last year (2.01M*),” Sports Media Watch reported.

“With ESPN’s regular season coverage now consisting almost solely of Sunday night games, no other MLB window over the past two weeks has cracked the 300,000 viewer mark,” the site added.

“FS1 drew a 0.12 and 202,000 for White Sox-Twins last weekend, while TBS drew 206,000 and 234,000 for its two Tuesday night games over that span,” SMW added.

Worse for the league, except for Sunday Night Baseball, MLB games haven’t even earned as many viewers as ESPN’s Virginia Tech-Tennessee college April 21 softball game (343K).

The rough start to the 2022 season comes on the heels of the woke league’s terrible 2021 ratings. Last year’s All-Star Game, for instance, earned its second-lowest ratings of all-time.

MLB also suffered a 49 percent crash in Sunday Night Baseball ratings.

