Greg Norman’s Championship Comeback Hits Major Roadblock

Last month golf legend Greg Norman announced that he intended to compete in this year’s Open Championship. But now, it looks like that may not happen.

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has reportedly rejected Norman’s request for a special exemption to allow him to play despite being over the 60-year-old age limit, according to Australian Golf Digest.

Late in April, the 67-year-old former champion who retired from the PGA in 2009 said he intended a “one-off” return to the tournament.

“I’m filling out the entry form now,” Norman told the Daily Telegraph on April 22. “I think I’m going. It’s the 150th, I’m a past Open champion, I love St Andrews. If there’s a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it.”

The Scottish Championship at St. Andrews, United Kingdom (Getty Images)

Sadly, Norman’s past status as a tournament champion did not seem to make a difference to the R&A. The tournament told the media that they had officially replied to Norman’s request, but “There is no change to our position.”

For his part, Norman said he was disappointed.

“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” Norman said according to the Digest. “I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice.”

Norman does have one more chance to be included in the tournament via an Open qualifier.

Still, Norman may also be finding resistance to his open support of the LIV Golf Investments, the golf operation funded by the Saudi Arabian government.

Norman held his No. 1 title for 331 weeks and won the Open Championship several times, winning the tournament in 1986 and 1993. Between 1977 and 2009, Norman made 27 starts at the Old Course with ten top-10 finishes. He also placed second at the Masters three times: in 1986, 1987, and 1996. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

