Golf Legend Greg Norman Announces Comeback for Open Championship

Former No.1 golf pro Greg Norman is aiming for a comeback by announcing that he will compete at the 2022 Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews in July.

The 67-year-old champion retired from the PGA in 2009 but is looking for what is reported as a “one-off” return to the tournament, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“I’m filling out the entry form now,” Norman told the paper on Friday. “I think I’m going. It’s the 150th, I’m a past Open champion, I love St Andrews. If there’s a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it.”

Norman seems to have been miffed by being excluded from the invites sent out to past champions to attend this year’s Masters tournament. And he thinks his approval of the upstart, Saudi-backed league is the cause for being snubbed.

Golf legend Greg Norman (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

“I normally get an invitation every January when they go out as a past major-winner,” Norman said. “Not this time. Although they did send me a grounds pass on the night before the first round. Look, I’ll be honest with you: Yes, the criticisms have stung a little bit.

“But I’m a big believer that you can’t run through a brick wall without getting bloody. I’m willing to run through this wall because I’m a big believer in growing the game of golf on a global basis,” he added.

Norman held his No. 1 title for 331 weeks and won the Open Championship several times, winning the tournament in 1986 and 1993. Between 1977 and 2009, Norman made 27 starts at the Old Course with ten top-10 finishes. He also placed second at the Masters three times: in 1986, 1987, and 1996. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston