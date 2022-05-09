WATCH: MMA Fighter Admits to Having Herpes After Big Win

Video of MMA fighter Joel Bauman has gone viral after he admitted to having herpes when he won his bout at Fury FC 61 on Sunday.

After his TKO victory over Reese Forest, Bauman let loose a torrent of statements in front of the cameras at the Bert Ogden Arena in Texas. And one of them was eyebrow-raising.

“Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted,” Bauman exuberantly exclaimed. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

NO WAY did he just say that.#FuryFC61 pic.twitter.com/lAk5G3AEBb — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 8, 2022

Bauman, a middleweight who goes by the nickname “King Bau,” has two losses and four wins. He lost to American fighter Josh Fremd this year and to Jordan Young in 2019. Bauman is ranked 10th of 58 active U.S. Southwest Pro middleweights and the 72nd out of 470 Pro middleweights in the U.S.

Whatever the future holds for the King, his post-fight interview has earned more than 11,000 likes, more than 5,000 retweets and quote tweets, and is already close to a million views on Twitter.

The clip may be bringing much needed publicity to Bauman’s fighting career, but future girlfriends of the world are forewarned.

