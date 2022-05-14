Japanese Heritage Night took a backseat to Mets right-hander Max Scherzer’s pre-game mound tosses on Friday night.

The plan was for Japanese Ambassador and Consul General Mikio Mori to throw out the first pitch. However, due to a miscommunication regarding timing, Mets ace Max Scherzer was already on the mound dealing his warm-up tosses when Mori arrived for the first pitch. Nor was Scherzer inclined to interrupt his routine and let Mori throw his ceremonial pitch.

And honestly, with Scherzer up there dealing heat, who would want to follow that?

What followed Scherzer’s warm-up performance was a dizzying display of greatness as he pitched seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball.

It is unclear if the Mets will schedule a make-up appearance for Ambassador Mori.