Japanese Heritage Night took a backseat to Mets right-hander Max Scherzer’s pre-game mound tosses on Friday night.
The plan was for Japanese Ambassador and Consul General Mikio Mori to throw out the first pitch. However, due to a miscommunication regarding timing, Mets ace Max Scherzer was already on the mound dealing his warm-up tosses when Mori arrived for the first pitch. Nor was Scherzer inclined to interrupt his routine and let Mori throw his ceremonial pitch.
In the zone. pic.twitter.com/FtgbLQzUiK
— SNY (@SNYtv) May 13, 2022
And honestly, with Scherzer up there dealing heat, who would want to follow that?
What followed Scherzer’s warm-up performance was a dizzying display of greatness as he pitched seven innings of one-run, three-hit ball.
It is unclear if the Mets will schedule a make-up appearance for Ambassador Mori.
