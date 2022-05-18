German Boxer Musa Askan Yamak Dies from Heart Attack During Match

German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack during a fight in Munich on Saturday, in a calamity that shocked the fans in the arena who witnessed the event.

The 38-year-old, undefeated Yamak reportedly took a heavy blow in the second round of the fight. And as the two fighters left their corners for round three, Yamak suddenly collapsed.

Yamak, who was facing Ugandan boxer Hamza Wandera, is seen on video placing his hands to his knees before sinking to the matt, and then collapsing, the New York Post reported.

Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, died of a heart attack during a fight that was being broadcast live. pic.twitter.com/fSFEwVSlQC — 3 ~ VaccineInjuries.ca (@M_T_L514) May 17, 2022

Medical techs attempted to revive the boxer but were unable to bring him back. He was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish politician Hasan Turan wrote on Twitter.

Avrupa ve Asya şampiyonlukları olan Alucralı boksör hemşehrimiz Musa Askan Yamak'ı bir kalp krizi sonrasında genç yaşında kaybettik.

Daha önce müsabaka için Ankara’ya geldiğinde TBMM’de görüştüğümüz merhuma Allah’tan rahmet, kederli ailesine ve sevenlerine başsağlığı diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/KXhiMeBoA2 — Hasan Turan 🇹🇷🇵🇸 (@hasanturantr) May 15, 2022

Born in Turkey, Yamak turned pro in 2017 and became a fan favorite after winning the WBF International title in 2021. He has an 8-0 record, all won by knockouts.

Undefeated fighter Musa Yamak tragically died during a match on Saturday — after he suffered a heart attack in the ring and collapsed to the mat. https://t.co/KUqMovlTPE — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2022

German Boxer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Fight https://t.co/aWuGtI6dYT pic.twitter.com/Xp7rkX9Zi4 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) May 16, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston