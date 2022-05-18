German Boxer Musa Askan Yamak Dies from Heart Attack During Match

Musa Askan Yamak
Warner Todd Huston

German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack during a fight in Munich on Saturday, in a calamity that shocked the fans in the arena who witnessed the event.

The 38-year-old, undefeated Yamak reportedly took a heavy blow in the second round of the fight. And as the two fighters left their corners for round three, Yamak suddenly collapsed.

Yamak, who was facing Ugandan boxer Hamza Wandera, is seen on video placing his hands to his knees before sinking to the matt, and then collapsing, the New York Post reported.

Medical techs attempted to revive the boxer but were unable to bring him back. He was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish politician Hasan Turan wrote on Twitter.

Born in Turkey, Yamak turned pro in 2017 and became a fan favorite after winning the WBF International title in 2021. He has an 8-0 record, all won by knockouts.

