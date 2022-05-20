Biological Male ‘Absolutely Demolishes’ Female Surfing Competitors in Australia

Warner Todd Huston

A biological man who had been a prize-winning surfer as a man is now suddenly dominating women’s surfing competitions in Australia after claiming to be transgender.

On Sunday, Sasha Jane Lowerson, who previously competed as Ryan Egan, won Australia’s 2022 West Coast Suspensions Longboard & Logger State Championships, beating the closest natural-born female competitor by four points, Outkick noted.

Lowerson competed as Ryan Egan as recently as 2019 when he won the same championship in the men’s division. And Egan/Lowerson has now become the first person to win both the men’s and women’s championships in Australia.

Many people are outraged by the situation, saying that Egan/Lowerson’s achievements seem to be perfect proof of how unfair it is for transgender women to compete against natural-born women.

