Report: Colin Kaepernick’s Work Out ‘Went Well,’ and ‘Door is Open’ to Signing by Raiders

According to reports, Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders “went well” and the “door is open” for his return to the NFL.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport:

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

Still, it hardly seems likely that anyone inside the Raiders or the league would say Kaepernick did badly even if he did with the firestorm they’d face if they tried it.

It started on Wednesday when it was reported that the Raiders were set to give the national anthem protester a chance to show what he can do after sitting on the sidelines since the end of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick, 34, has let several opportunities to re-start his NFL career slip past him.

Since Kaepernick walked away from the NFL at the end of the 2016 season, left-wingers have accused the NFL of “blackballing” him from the league. But in 2019, the league offered him an official — and specially designed — workout to get him the opportunity to jump back into the NFL.

The NFL bent over backward to offer Kaepernick a chance to prove he was still ready to play. But, despite the generous offer to get his career back on track, he refused the league’s offer to work out in front of team representatives and, instead, set up his own workout which few team reps attended.

Kaepernick’s stunt seemed to prove that all Colin Kaepernick wants is a platform to speak out about his social issues instead of an opportunity to prove he is still ready to play pro football.

Since then, he’s gone so far as to accuse the NFL of treating players like “slaves.” He made the accusation as part of his Colin in Black and White series in which he accused the NFL of treating black players as if they were on slave auction blocks.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

