No criminal charges will be brought against the two former FBI agents who allegedly mishandled the sex abuse allegations against convicted former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The Department of Justice said on Thursday that after a “careful re-review of evidence,” the two FBI agents will not be charged with federal crimes.

“This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflects approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents,” the department said.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco opened a case against the two agents in September of last year after several former Olympic athletes gave harrowing testimonies before congress about how the FBI did not further investigate Larry Nassar after being informed of his sexual abuse. Per Daily Beast:

The first agent, Michael Langeman, was accused of being slow to act on reports about Nassar’s behavior, including writing a report of a key victim’s interview more than a year after it happened. He then lied to investigators ‘in an effort to minimize or excuse his errors,’ the review found. The other agent, Jay Abbott, was also accused of being slow to act and of pursuing a job with USA Gymnastics at the same time he was looking into Nassar

John Manly, an attorney representing many of Nassar’s alleged victims, denounced the decision not to charge agents with a crime as “incomprehensible,” asserting that the agents “violated their oaths of office and colluded in the cover-up of the worst sexual assault scandal in the history of sports.” Manly added that the DoJ deliberately made the announcement at the start of the holiday weekend and during a national tragedy to better bury the story.

The FBI exposed covering for a serial pedophile pic.twitter.com/VglhR29KNO — CLOWNJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) September 15, 2021

Likewise, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) called the decision “infuriating.”

Simone Biles at Senate hearing on FBI's handling of Nassar investigation: "I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse. USA Gymnastics and US Olympic & Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor" pic.twitter.com/Ghm3ueLwFM — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 15, 2021

“FBI agents who knew of Larry Nassar’s abuse, did nothing, and then lied about it will face no legal consequences for their actions. Dozens of athletes would have been spared unimaginable abuse if these agents had just done their jobs. Their actions demand accountability,” the senators said in a joint statement.

According to the Washington Post, the FBI fired agent Langeman last summer while agent Abbott retired years ago.