Deshaun Watson Accused of Ejaculating on Massage Therapist in 24th Lawsuit

A 24th sexual misconduct lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, and it contains some of the most graphic allegations the player has faced yet.

The suit alleges that in August of 2020, Watson masturbated in front of and ejaculated on his massage therapist without her consent. The alleged incident occurred in the therapist’s apartment.

According to the suit:

At the beginning of the session, Watson did not want to use the draping that is typically used in a massage. Instead, he requested a small towel. Watson also insisted on starting the massage with him lying face up. Watson reminded Plaintiff he only wanted her to focus on his upper body and abdomen. He then demanded that she work on his inner thighs and quadriceps. During the massage, Watson’s tone became aggressive as he repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs, causing her hand to reach his scrotum.

The woman says she stopped doing massage work after the alleged incident with Watson.

The woman claims that Watson’s large, physical presence and his potential to retaliate against her business if she told him to stop caused her to freeze up.

“As Plaintiff attempted to focus on getting the massage completed, at some point, Watson got an erection, causing his towel to fall off,” the suit states. By this point, Watson, was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate.

“Plaintiff immediately stopped the massage. Apparently responding to the look of shock on Plaintiff’s face, Watson said to Plaintiff, ‘Relax. It is okay to touch it.’”

The woman claims she refused to touch Watson, but his behavior only grew more aggressive from there.

“Watson then stood up and continued masturbating more aggressively,” the suit alleges. “As he did so, Watson asked the Plaintiff, ‘Where do you want me to put it?’ Plaintiff by this point was in complete shock and could not speak. She froze. Watson quickly ejaculated; some of his ejaculate got on Plaintiff’s chest and face.”

The woman claims she ran from Watson and cleaned herself up, having no more contact with the quarterback until he sent her $150 on CashApp.

While a pair of grand juries in Texas has declined to indict the former Texans star, Watson still faces the very real specter of punishment by the league. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has remained tight-lipped about what direction the league may be leaning towards regarding its discipline of Watson. However, with two additional lawsuits filed since the airing of the HBO Real Sports episode last week and the lurid details contained in the most recent filing, the likelihood of the league going lenient on the Browns quarterback appear to be small.