Seventh Haitian Special Olympics Athlete Goes Missing in Florida

A seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation went missing in Florida on Saturday after six others departed from their hotel last Tuesday.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, exited a bus at Disney’s All-Star Resort at Lake Buena Vista at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday and then disappeared from official duties, according to NBC News.

Olympics officials alerted the police when Wilguens didn’t show for his flight back to Haiti on Sunday morning.

He was last seen in blue jeans and wearing red sandals and a white Special Olympics Shirt with “Haiti” written on it, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office added that anyone who might see Wilguens should “check his well-being.

Wilguens is the seventh Haitian Olympian to disappear after six others turned in their hotel room keys on June 7 and simply left the hotel, never to be seen publicly since.

The sheriff’s office added that no foul play is suspected in any of the seven disappearances.

The previous six were last seen at an official Olympics event at around 2:30 p.m. on June 6.

“To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons,” the Special Olympics’ U.S. organizers said in a statement, per NBC.

The first group of missing Olympians has been identified as Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” officials said in a statement. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern.”

