WATCH: F1 Racers Nearly Run Over Groundhog on Racetrack

Everyone will say it is not Groundhog’s Day, but one particular groundhog in Montreal would likely disagree with you.

During a practice at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday, the groundhog decided to run across the track at the exact moment several racers were speeding around.

Apparently, jaywalking/running rodents are not unfamiliar on Notre Dame Island, where the practice runs were taking place. And, shockingly, there have been few if any collisions between racers and rodents.

So, maybe it works out best for everyone: The rodents get some excitement and exercise, and the drivers get to practice their recognition/reaction skills. Boom.

The Canadian Grand Prix begins on Sunday at 2 PM EST, with or without rodent interference.