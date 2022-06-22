WATCH: Young Astros Fan Steals Second Base with Assist from Players

MLB fans were treated to an adorable act of thievery Tuesday night when the Houston Astros took on the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

As part of the “Steal Second Base” fan promotion, a six-year-old boy named Oliver got the chance to get on the Astros’ field between innings, run the bases, pick up second base, and then run it through the finish line as the crowd cheers.

In video posted the Astros’ Twitter page, Oliver makes it to second and bends down to pick up the base. The base won’t budge, and the boy tries again before seeking help from Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Dubón and Oliver wedge their hands under the base to lift it, with no luck, and then Altuve arrives and tries as well. After the players shake their heads in amazement, Altuve tosses his glove to the ground and tries yet again to lift the pesky base, using both hands, before dropping it back to the ground.

The players then pointed Oliver towards right field, where stadium staff had placed a base for the young boy to grab and run through the “finish line” tape held by two members of the Shooting Stars squad.

Oliver topped off his memorable evening by high-fiving fans along the wall, all while holding onto the second base.

The Astros beat the Mets 8-2.

Altuve made the first run of the game for the Astros on Tuesday during the third inning, during a game that was the seventh-straight loss for the Mets played in Minute Maid Park. The loss marks the first time the visiting Mets have played in Houston since 2017.