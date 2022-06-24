‘Treacherous Pathway’: Sports Elites Blast Supreme Court for Overturning Roe v. Wade

Warner Todd Huston

From players to members of the media, and sports leagues, the world of sports has begun weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Only minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that reversed the nearly 50 years of abortion precedents set by Roe v Wade, NBA star LeBron James began re-tweeting former President Barack Obama’s pre-written tweets decrying the ruling.

But James wasn’t the only member of the world of sports to speak out.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association called the ruling “treacherous.” And then instantly turned off public comments on the tweet.

New York’s Gotham Football Club also jumped into the debate to “object” to the high court’s ruling:

Gotham FC also pleaded for fans to support abortionists:

But others in and around the sports world also spoke out:

More are sure to come in the hours and days after this momentous Supreme Court decision. But these are some of the early commenters.

