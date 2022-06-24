‘Treacherous Pathway’: Sports Elites Blast Supreme Court for Overturning Roe v. Wade

From players to members of the media, and sports leagues, the world of sports has begun weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Only minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that reversed the nearly 50 years of abortion precedents set by Roe v Wade, NBA star LeBron James began re-tweeting former President Barack Obama’s pre-written tweets decrying the ruling.

But James wasn’t the only member of the world of sports to speak out.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association called the ruling “treacherous.” And then instantly turned off public comments on the tweet.

This ruling provides a treacherous pathway to abortion bans that reinforce economic, social and political inequalities and could lead to higher rates of maternal mortality while eviscerating rights to reproductive freedom for everyone. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/ND8kcx3viL — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) June 24, 2022

New York’s Gotham Football Club also jumped into the debate to “object” to the high court’s ruling:

Gotham FC also pleaded for fans to support abortionists:

Take action today. Support @ReproRights who's mission is to fight for greater access to abortions: https://t.co/EuhnbVrHwP — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) June 24, 2022

But others in and around the sports world also spoke out:

The Supreme Court paved the way for women to be forced to give birth. DENYING WOMEN THEIR RIGHT TO MAKE DECISIONS OVER THEIR OWN BODIES. For all the progress women have made in this country, today was devastating for women’s rights. Women are under attack. #RoeVsWade — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 24, 2022

I’m distressed, heartbroken & livid over today’s decision. We cannot let the tireless work & sacrifices of those before us be so easily forgotten or taken away. Our communities need our voices & support. At @GothamFC, we will do everything we can to be there for our family. — Andrea Pagnanelli (@Apagnanelli) June 24, 2022

Faith is incredible. Religion is a cancer. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 24, 2022

Strange to me the same folks that claim my body my choice on vaccines are the same ones to strip that right from women This isn’t a political discussion it’s a human one — KyleLong (@Ky1eLong) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court really just Friday-news-dumped their decision to take away the protection of a woman's right to choose. What a country. https://t.co/vQjdRTybas — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 24, 2022

Gutted 💔 — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 24, 2022

Apolitical observation on a historic day, regardless of your views: We are two countries living within one set of borders. And it's only going to get worse. And it is not sustainable. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 24, 2022

saddened and disappointed. there's no way I am sticking to sports today. please donate to an abortion mutual aid organization if you can. — janice 🇵 (@scuriiosa) June 24, 2022

Remember this week when they tell you (insert anything that involves people) isn’t political. Religion

Sports

Education

Relationships

Abortion

Blue Pills

Housing All this and more decided by people you probably can’t even name. — Erica L. Ayala (Eye-Yah-La) 💪🏽 (@elindsay08) June 24, 2022

We're really going back in time. https://t.co/gReJPctcqc — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) June 24, 2022

It matters that men speak up in the sports world. Go to a protest. Donate to abortion funds. If it doesn’t effect you this time that doesn’t mean the next thing they come for won’t — there is no such thing as a “stick to sports” situation when rights are stripped away — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 24, 2022

Yesterday: The 50th anniversary of Title IX to give girls equal rights in sports. Today: The revocation of 50 years of abortion rights. Take nothing for granted. — Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) June 24, 2022

Women’s Sports Matter believes Abortion Rights are Human Rights. Taking away abortion access will not stop abortions; this will make it extremely unsafe & people could die. Also, other people besides women get abortions and we should use inclusive language when talking about this — Women’s Sports Matter (@WSportsMatter) June 24, 2022

More are sure to come in the hours and days after this momentous Supreme Court decision. But these are some of the early commenters.

