LeBron Channels Barack Obama After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v Wade, NBA star LeBron James fired off a series of retweets of Barack Obama’s comments on the ruling.

As soon as the ruling was revealed on Friday morning, the ex-president bemoaned that the Supreme Court had “reversed nearly 50 years of precedent” in abortion.

It was a tweet clearly already in the can and waiting to be posted as soon as the high court’s Dobbs decision was revealed. And James retweeted it almost immediately.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

James also quickly retweeted two other pre-written tweets that appeared on Obama’s Twitter account as soon as the Dobbs decision was made official.

For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Here are my thoughts from when we first saw the draft ruling: https://t.co/aegHc7AoTm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

At least within the first hour after the court released its ruling overturning Roe, LeBron James had made no personal comment on the issue, preferring instead to let Barack Obama do the tweeting.

LeBron’s retweeting also made no mention of current White House resident Joe Biden, perhaps showing where James places Biden in his personal pecking order of political heroes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston