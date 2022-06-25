Golfer Rory McIlroy Rips ‘Duplicitous’ LIV Players Abandoning PGA

Golfer Rory McIlroy did not mince words when referencing fellow players abandoning the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV, calling their actions “duplicitous.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy said that players like Brooks Koepka abandoning the PGA for the LIV are contradicting past pledges to remain loyal.

“That’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing, and then they do another,” he said.

“I don’t understand that, and I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons or if they can’t. I have no idea. But it’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing,” he added.

While Koepka never explicitly pledged his loyalty to the PGA, unlike Tiger Woods, he expressed frustration with the media at the U.S. Open this month for focusing on the burgeoning rivalry.

“I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff,” he said.

Koepka has been scheduled to play at the Pumpkin Ridge Gold Club for the first LIV Golf Invitational Portland next Friday.

This week, after hemorrhaging top players to the LIV Golf league, the PGA Tour offered up an eight-event series with up to $160 million in total prize earnings. In addition, the eight limited-field no-cut events will reportedly offer “purses of $20 million or more each, for the top 50 finishers in the prior season’s FedEx Cup standings,” according to Golf Digest.

“Some of those events will be in the heart of the season, while others will be in the fall,” reported the outlet. “Those outside the top 50 will compete in an alternate series of tournaments, where they will fight to keep their cards and earn better status for the following season.”

During the meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talked at length about protecting the tour, which he described as being “under attack,” while advising players to remain strong and united.

Jay Monahan previously threatened players with sanctions and suspensions should they participate in the series, which seemed to have almost no effect. As a result, top golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have joined LIV along with Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, and Talor Gooch.