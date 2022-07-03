UFC Champion Israel Adesanya is calling for authorities to release the names of the elites linked to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s decades of sexually abusing young girls.

There are reports that Maxwell had a list of the people for whom Epstein allegedly obtained women for sexual encounters and many expect the list will include the names of famous Hollywood elites as well as business giants and politicians. But this list has never been made public by prosecutors.

During his comments on July 2 ahead of his UFC 276 win over opponent Jared Cannonier, Adesanya went off on a tangent demanding that authorities release the names of the “pedos” on Maxwell’s list.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was supplying kids for all these f*cking pedos, right? Where’s the list?.. does that get swept under the rug? Do they not get any time for actually f*cking those kids?” he said.

Late last month, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail for her part in the human trafficking scheme when she worked for Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with a series of sex charges but allegedly committed suicide in a Manhattan prison cell in 2019, ahead of his trial.

