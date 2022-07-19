Report: Deshaun Watson May Only Receive 2-8 Game Suspension

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson may only get a two to eight game suspension despite being accused of sexual misconduct by at least two dozen women, according to sources.

Despite the league’s stated seriousness regarding issues of domestic violence and player conduct, specifically, when it pertains to women, Watson appears headed for an extremely light punishment from the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk.

“As one source who has reviewed the materials submitted last week by the parties to Judge Sue L. Robinson told PFT,” the site reported, “the final punishment most likely won’t be one year. The currently expected range is two to eight games.”

This despite the fact that the Houston Texans have had to settle 30 civil lawsuits, not to mention that Watson’s behavior was so bad — and so well known by the team — that a member of “club management” counseled Watson to make women sign a non-disclosure agreement to try and stave off further accusations.

The lenient up to two to eight game suspension as punishment for sexual misconduct seems very light when it is recalled that Tom Brady got suspended for four games for deflated footballs when he was in New England.

In addition, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has been put on the sidelines for “at least a year” for gambling the whopping sum of $1500 at a time when the league is encouraging gambling.

If the two to eight game suspension materializes, fans will rightly wonder whether the league can be taken seriously on issues of sexual misconduct, rape, or issues involving women in general. And, needless to say, if Watson only gets two to eight games, the league needs to rescind Ridley’s suspension immediately.

Watson was traded by the Texans last year and signed a $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in March.

