Ex-NFL safety Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty to reckless driving after the accident that killed his girlfriend in 2021.

Joining the team when it was still the Redskins, Everett played six seasons before his accident in Loudon County, Virginia, in December of 2021, in which his passenger and girlfriend, 29-year-old Olivia Peters, died.

On Tuesday, Everett pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving after prosecutors reduced his initial charge from felony involuntary manslaughter, TMZ reported.

The ex-player still faces a sentencing hearing in September, so there is no indication of what the final result will be. But the charge of reckless driving carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.

Everett turned himself in on February 8, 2022, after he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter and was released on bond shortly afterward.

The Commanders cut the player three months after the crash, and is currently a free agent, though no team will touch him unless there is some sort of conclusion with his legal issues.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston