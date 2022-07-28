Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard used his Tuesday press conference to criticize an 18-year-old American’s ability to walk into a gun store and “buy an AK-15 automatic weapon.”

WISHTV reported that Ballard sat down and made clear he wanted to send condolences to the families of the July 17, 2022 Greenwood Park Mall attack.

He then said:

I don’t understand. To me, there is a lot of common sense and we lack it in this country and it’s a shame. You know, Highland Park (Ill.), Ulvade (Tx.), Greenwood (Ind.), Buffalo (NY), I mean when does it end? When does some common sense come to play and when does this end? When do our elected officials actually do something about it instead of their own political game. And both sides are completely wrong.

Ballard added, “I’m not anti-gun, but I’m anti-military style weapons. It blows my mind the way that an 18-year-old kid can walk in and buy an AK-15 automatic weapon,”

The correct terminology is an AR-15 or an AK-47, neither of which is an “automatic weapon” in the variants commonly sold in U.S. gun stores.

Gun Owners of America tweeted:

It never ceases to amaze us when uneducated people try to comment on 2A issues. ⁰⁰You sir are the one making zero sense.⁰⁰Thank goodness some folks in Indiana take their rights seriously (CC Eli Dicken). pic.twitter.com/DN0Fg7Zr3e — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) July 28, 2022

Breitbart News reported that police indicated Elisjsah Dicken drew his handgun and “neutralized” the Greenwood Park Mall attacker 15 seconds into the attack.

