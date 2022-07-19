Greenwood Police Chief James Ison corrected the record on Tuesday by noting that 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken opened fire on the Indiana mall mass shooter and “neutralized” him just 15 seconds after the attack began.

The New York Post points out that Ison had initially said Dicken returned fire two minutes into the attack, but on Tuesday, Ison said, “This error was simply a result of misreading notes during the [press] conference … I feel the need to correct this immediately.”

Ison said, “The surveillance video shows Sapirman exit the restroom at 5:56:48 p.m. He was neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 p.m.”

NEW DETAILS⬇️ The Greenwood Park Mall shooter began firing at 5:56:48PM. 15 SECONDS LATER, at 5:57:03, 22-year-old Eli Dicken carrying under the new NRA-Backed Constitutional Carry law, fired 10 rounds from 40 yards, hitting the shooter 8 times. The shooter collapsed & died. pic.twitter.com/X2yOiLjnOM — NRA (@NRA) July 19, 2022

Breitbart News reported that Dicken was able to carry a gun for self-defense because of Indiana’s constitutional carry provision.

Twenty-five states have constitutional carry. Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

