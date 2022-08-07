Ever been to a baseball game and had a pyro-techno inferno break out? Well, you’re about to watch one.

A fireworks show for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, backfired and sent fans scurrying for cover after a certain product was “incorrectly inserted and secured into its holder.”

Amazingly, no fans were injured despite the malfunction sending fireworks directly into a nearby crowd.

Angels AA affiliate the Rocket City Trash Pandas accidentally launched multiple fireworks into their crowd pic.twitter.com/IF3m9nYuJs — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) August 6, 2022

The Trash Pandas posted a statement from Pyro Shows of Alabama, the event’s organizer.

A statement from Pyro Shows Of Alabama in regards to Friday night's fireworks show: pic.twitter.com/J4BTf1uwXS — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 6, 2022

According to AL.com, one employee received a “slight leg injury” and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what the Trash Pandas will do for entertainment to replace the fireworks display, but one would be surprised if it involves fire.