WATCH: Mets Fan Knocks Out Braves Fan in CitiField Melee

The Mets and Braves are fighting for the division lead in the NL East, and their fans are fighting in the stands.

Saturday’s doubleheader between the Braves and the Mets turned ugly for one particular Braves fan as he had his lights turned out by a pair of Mets fans in Jacob de Grom jerseys.

As always in these instances, it’s impossible to know what started the fight or who was in the right or wrong. However, it did appear as though the Braves fan swung first. What we do know is the Mets swept the doubleheader, and the Braves-Mets rivalry is back in full swing.

I’ll show myself out.