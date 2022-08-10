Phillies Edit Out Pete Rose’s Profanity-Laced In-Game Interview

Those who watched the Phillies on Sunday were treated to several inappropriate comments in the broadcast booth by former star player Pete Rose, but those comments are mysteriously absent on the team’s replay of the game.

Rose was invited to Sunday’s game for the team’s celebration of its World Series-winning 1980 season, and he also popped up into the broadcast booth during the game, the New York Post reported.

Those listening live were treated to Rose recounting the story of a “cock-high” fastball and adding “no shit” to ram that “funny” story home.

After Charlie Hustle’s crude story, broadcaster John Kruk noted, “I’m pretty sure we don’t have a seven-second delay,” to which his partner, Tom McCarthy, replied, “Woah.”

Pete Rose discovering there's no 7 second delay…the hard way. 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/2fdRzt6w5k — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2022

While watchers of the live game were able to enjoy Rose’s low-brow tale, viewers who watched the team’s replay of the game missed it. That is because the team left that entire inning out of the recording.

Fans watching the game later found a note reading “Due to time constraints we now move ahead in the following program” as the game skipped from the bottom of the fifth to the top of the seventh innings.

Games are usually edited to fit in a two-hour window for rebroadcasts, but dumping Rose’s sixth-inning comments were probably the team’s first decision for the re-broadcast!

The “cock-high” fastball story was not the only controversial thing Rose did that weekend. He also called a reporter “babe” while berating her for bringing up the accusations that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl when he was in his forties back in the 1970s.

The Phillies did take the precaution of asking Major League Baseball for permission to include Rose in the game. One might suspect that this will be the last time Rose, who in 1989 was already banned from baseball for life over gambling, is ever invited to an official baseball event again as long as he lives.

