Sig Sauer P365 X-Macro Comp: A Compact Pistol with Full-Size Accuracy

Sig Sauer brought the P365 pistol series full circle today with the release of the P365 X-Macro Comp, a 17 +1 round compact pistol with a compensator, flat striker trigger, and all-new grip module with a standard 1913 rail.

The X-Macro feels like the original, ground-breaking P365, but with a longer grip and slide.

It stood out to us that the grip, although longer, is not fatter than the grip of the original P365. It is still the same slimline grip, which simply has added length to hold the 17-round magazines that ship with the X-Macro Comp.

And the additional slide length is for the compensator, which helps the X-Macro Comp remain flat for second and third shot acquisition. (The compensator lessons the snappiness of the compact pistol, allowing the shooter to be one target round after round after round.)

The X-Macro Comp ships with SIG X-Ray 3 day/night sights but it optics ready, if the owner wants to put his Romeo sight on top.

We have a Romeo sight affixed to X-Macro Comp we reviewed and it is covered by a protective shroud, keeping the optic safe from the bumps and bruises in the real world of everyday carry.

Summarizing to this point: We have an optics ready compact pistol with day/night sights, a longer slimline grip module– to hold that hold the 17-round magazines, and a compensator to keep the pistol flatter shot-to-shot.

But how does the pistol shoot?

To answer that question one has to mention the flat striker trigger, which completes the package that makes the X-Macro Comp and extremely accurate compact pistol.

We have put 250-300 rounds through the X-Macro Comp and got used to hearing the ping the of steel time and time again, and many times we were shooting rounds from distances people consider long for a compact pistol. This is because the X-Macro Comp is a compact pistol that allows the shooter to enjoy full-size pistol performance, including full-size pistol accuracy.

If you are a P365 fan get ready, odds are you are about to be a P365 X-Macro Comp fan as well.

