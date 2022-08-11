UFC Chief Dana White on FBI’s Trump Raid: ‘There’s 10 Other People’ Who Should Have Been Raided First’

UFC President Dana White spoke on Tuesday in Las Vegas after DWCS 49 and blasted the FBI for raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home when so many others have been let off the hook.

White was asked about the raid that occurred this week on Trump’s Florida home, but while he called the whole thing “madness,” White also said he didn’t know enough about what the FBI was doing or looking for to comment too deeply on the incident.

But when asked if he thinks the nation has devolved into a “banana republic,” the UFC chief did note that he thinks the raid made no sense when so many others have been let off without persecution.

“I can think of about, you know — without getting political right now and getting into all this fucking bullshit — there’s ten other people’s houses that probably should’ve been raided before his that haven’t happened,” White said.

"There's 10 other people's houses that should've been raided before his." Dana White reacts to the FBI raid on his friend Donald Trump's home.

The fight boss added that he had not yet spoken with Trump since the FBI raid but intended to reach out in the next few days.

White is, of course, famously close to Donald Trump. And in 2020, he campaigned for Trump, saying that the nation needed Trump’s leadership.

White also took grief from the leftist sports media for refusing to “muzzle” Trump supporter Colby Covington after the fighter was accused of racism for his comments about a black opponent.

He also faced sharp criticism in the media for refusing to force UFC fighters to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. And he continued holding his events despite the hysteria over COVID early in the pandemic.

