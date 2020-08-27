Dana White: America Needs ‘Trump’s Leadership Now More than Ever’

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), took part in the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention where he reiterated his support for President Donald Trump.

“Many of you know who I am, what I do, and that I am friends with the president,” White said. “I spoke at this convention four years ago, and I am back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever.”

“Before the pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy in our nation’s history and created opportunities for all Americans like no one before him,” White continued. “Financial markets hit all-time highs, unemployment was at an all-time low, and we weren’t facing the lawless destruction that is now occurring in a few of our great cities.”

White also noted how law enforcement officials have been mistreated and “forgotten” by the Democrat Party and several of those who are protesting in the streets.

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White stated. “Police departments and other law enforcement — even some fire departments — have faced opposition from many in this country. But they are always the people who are asked to step up when things are at their worst and they put themselves at risk.”

“C’mon, America. Defunding these vital positions is not the answer,” White declared. “The first responders have always taken care of us and now, more than ever, we need to take care of them.”

White, who served on a coronavirus recovery task force organized by President Trump, transitioned his speech into a conversation on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s talk about COVID, and let’s be very honest about it,” White said. “No one person and no one place could have anticipated the challenges that COVID would bring, but President Trump has faced all these obstacles head-on. He immediately put detective measures in place and he reached out to the best and brightest leading American businesses across all leading industries to see what his economy could do to get the country up and running again, safely.”

White also said that President Trump’s “highest priority was always the health and safety of everyone in our country. Not just Republicans, not just supporters, but every single American.”

White also commended President Trump’s efforts to bring back “entertainment options” to cope with recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

