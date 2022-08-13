‘You Sick F*ck’: Deshaun Watson Jeered and Heckled in Preseason Debut

In news that shouldn’t shock anyone, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was vociferously and profanely heckled by Jaguars fans in his preseason debut on Friday in Jacksonville.

Here’s a sampling of the welcome Watson received:

Jaguars fans letting Deshaun Watson hear it! #NFL pic.twitter.com/dz3nKp7MXT — Blitz Guy (@BlitzGuyOG) August 13, 2022

They also cheered when Watson’s receivers dropped passes. In fairness, Jags fans likely would have cheered dropped passes from any opponent’s receivers. Though, they sounded like they put a little extra on this one.

The boos are out as Watson takes the field. Fans cheering on both drops from his receivers. #Jags pic.twitter.com/lxZSa8d0MF — Will Wodka (@Will_Wodka) August 12, 2022

Jags fans also varied things by working in a “No means no” chant.

If you think Jaguars fans aren’t classy, we had a clean version for the kids pic.twitter.com/xKk1lNXlUz — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) August 13, 2022

Watson issued an apology, of sorts, on Friday. The Browns QB, accused of over two dozen cases of sexual misconduct, said in a pregame interview that he was “sorry to all the women” he has “impacted” in this situation.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the interview. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Of course, the “apology” gives no details of what he actually did and only came as he awaits a ruling on an NFL appeal of his suspension that could significantly lengthen the number of games he misses.

Watson also proposed an 8-game suspension as a counter to the 6-game suspension handed to him by former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson last week.

Regardless, Watson can expect a similar reception whenever he takes the field this season unless he’s playing in Cleveland, of course.