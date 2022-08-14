VIDEO: Brother of Former NFL Player Wanted in Shooting of Texas Youth Football Coach

A coach at a youth football game was killed Saturday evening in Lancaster, Texas, after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

According to witnesses, referees and coaches got into a heated argument that turned physical and ultimately led to the shooting.

Today at a little league football game a head coach was shot and killed his son is the QB on the team witnessed pic.twitter.com/hMTGiK0PDl — Kapepula (@Tchinga_Mokonzi) August 14, 2022

Police in Lancaster have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former Denver Bronco and Los Angeles Rams player Aqib Talib.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” Lancaster PD said in a statement. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

Coach Mike Hickmon, whose son plays quarterback for one of the teams at the game and witnessed the shooting, was transported to the hospital but later died due to his wounds, according to local media.

The Twitter account “Texas Football Life” posted a tweet sending condolences to Coach Hickmon’s loved ones. “We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster.”

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

Aqib Talib’s attorney told TMZ Sports that “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Lancaster Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Yakub Salik Talib to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.