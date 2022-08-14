VIDEO: Brother of Former NFL Player Wanted in Shooting of Texas Youth Football Coach

A coach at a youth football game was killed Saturday evening in Lancaster, Texas, after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

According to witnesses, referees and coaches got into a heated argument that turned physical and ultimately led to the shooting.

Police in Lancaster have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former Denver Bronco and Los Angeles Rams player Aqib Talib.

Yaqub Salik Talib, brother of ex-NFL player Aqib Talib. (Lancaster PD)

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” Lancaster PD said in a statement. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

Coach Mike Hickmon, whose son plays quarterback for one of the teams at the game and witnessed the shooting, was transported to the hospital but later died due to his wounds, according to local media.

The Twitter account “Texas Football Life” posted a tweet sending condolences to Coach Hickmon’s loved ones. “We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster.”

Aqib Talib’s attorney told TMZ Sports that “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.

Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in...

Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Rams won 30-23. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Lancaster Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Yakub Salik Talib to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

