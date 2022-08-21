UFC’s Dana White Says Jon Gruden Nixed Raiders Deal to Send Brady, Gronk to Raiders in 2020

UFC President Dana White revealed that former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed a deal that might have given the team a Super Bowl win.

In 2021, seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady hinted that he was negotiating with a team before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the deal fell through. No one has ever been able to guess what team Brady was talking about until now, Outkick noted.

Enter Dana White to let the cat out of the bag. During UFC 278, White said that in 2020 he was on the verge of getting Brady and Rob Gronkowski to jump from the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders until then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden blew the deal up at the last minute.

“It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want them. All hell broke loose then … Las Vegas would have Brady and Gronk the year the Bucs won the Super Bowl, but Gruden blew the deal up,” White dished.

Instead of leaving the Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl rings, and joining the Raiders, Tom Brady signed with the Bucs and brought his old buddy Gronk, where they earned yet another Super Bowl victory.

If you are a Raiders fan, you can’t be too happy to hear this tale.

