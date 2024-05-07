Elon Musk Lays Off Even More Tesla Staff as Demand Slows and Executives Flee

Elon Musk’s Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has slashed even more workers from the payroll following weeks of massive layoffs, leaving employees on edge and seeking closure.

Business Insider reports that Tesla has been conducting a series of layoffs over the past four weeks. The latest round of cuts, which took place on Sunday night, has left employees uncertain about their future with the company. According to Business Insider, four workers reported that their managers notified them of additional cuts to their teams on Monday morning, while several Tesla workers took to LinkedIn to share their experiences of receiving layoff notices over the weekend.

The layoffs began on April 14 when Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, announced that the company would be slashing more than 10 percent of its workforce due to a “duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas.” Within hours of the memo, the company began notifying impacted employees of their termination. However, some employees did not learn that their role had been eliminated until they attempted to badge into a Tesla facility.

Since then, the workforce reductions have hit different teams across the company, including recruiters, marketing, and Tesla’s Supercharging team. The continual waves of layoff notices have left employees on edge, with many looking for opportunities outside of the company. One current Tesla worker, who requested anonymity, told Business Insider, “I keep waiting for Elon to send another email and tell us they’re finally done firing people. We need some level of closure or a sign that we can stop worrying about losing our jobs.”

The layoffs come at a time when Tesla is facing slower demand for its electric cars. The carmaker reported lower-than-expected delivery numbers in April, which may have contributed to the decision to reduce the workforce. Musk reportedly told executives last week that the company had to become “absolutely hard core about headcount.”

In addition to the layoffs, at least six executives have departed the company over the past month. On the same day that Tesla announced its initial round of cuts, two executives resigned from the company. SVP of Powertrain and Electrical Engineering Drew Baglino and VP of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel announced their departures on X (formerly Twitter). Patel told TechCrunch that he had decided to leave due to significant “overall changes” at Tesla. The reshuffling has left Musk overseeing 35 direct reports, according to a report from the Information.

Read more at Business Insider here.

