‘Triggered!’: NFL Writer Mocked After Complaining About Lack of Female Artists on Bills Practice Soundtrack

Dylan Gwinn

Reporters are supposed to report their observations. That’s the job. But, this is not a normal report or observation.

John Wawrow, an AP NFL reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, posted a tweet on Monday in which he lamented the lack of female music artists getting run on the Bills’ practice soundtrack.

Again, not your normal observation. Like, who cares? Well, Wawrow was asked that and many other questions by many amused and bewildered Twitter followers following that tweet. And, of course, he was thoroughly mocked.

It’s hard to imagine watching a Super Bowl-caliber team led by arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and ignoring that to post about not having enough female musicians on a practice playlist.

But hey, there aren’t a lot of female AP football writers. If Wawrow is so concerned about female representation, maybe he should give a female his job?

