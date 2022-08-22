‘Triggered!’: NFL Writer Mocked After Complaining About Lack of Female Artists on Bills Practice Soundtrack

Reporters are supposed to report their observations. That’s the job. But, this is not a normal report or observation.

John Wawrow, an AP NFL reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, posted a tweet on Monday in which he lamented the lack of female music artists getting run on the Bills’ practice soundtrack.

Curious.

Just dawned on me that the #Bills practice music soundtrack rarely, if ever, features a female act. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) August 22, 2022

Again, not your normal observation. Like, who cares? Well, Wawrow was asked that and many other questions by many amused and bewildered Twitter followers following that tweet. And, of course, he was thoroughly mocked.

Adele really gets the blood flowing — Bennie (@Clemfield2622) August 22, 2022

So stay home with your Joan Baez collection and some scented candles. — Professor Daxophone (@DaxophoneSolo) August 22, 2022

Are you going to be okay? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2022

Can you provide the playlist? — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) August 22, 2022

You're not curious John. You are virtue signaling for Internet points. It's a cowardly comment implying that the Bills are in some way sexist by not featuring female artists equally. — JK (@jkunks) August 22, 2022

Great point. I’ve noticed that your cover photo does not feature a female act. Please address — Patrick Cork (@pcorkgsu) August 22, 2022

Whoa that’s a good point. Actually just realized that the Bills have never had a female player in their entire history – I looked it up. So nuts. — eeessahhh (@issapunk) August 22, 2022

i actually agree john i really wanna see josh allen throwing bombs while flo milli blares in the background — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) August 22, 2022

It’s hard to imagine watching a Super Bowl-caliber team led by arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and ignoring that to post about not having enough female musicians on a practice playlist.

But hey, there aren’t a lot of female AP football writers. If Wawrow is so concerned about female representation, maybe he should give a female his job?