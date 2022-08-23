WATCH: Yankees Fan Wins the Internet After Transforming Hot Dog into a Beer Straw

Yankees Fan
Screenshot
Paul Bois

A Yankees fan lit the internet on fire Monday night when viral video showed him transforming his hot dog into a beer straw.

Captured by the Instagram user NewYorkNico, the video showed the fan using a straw to punch a hole through his hot dog to create the shaft necessary for suction before dipping the ballpark sausage into his beer. Take a look:

Could a new Yankee tradition be on the rise? That all depends on just how much the greasy tube of a meaty baseball stadium hot dog alters the taste of beer after having been sucked through from end to end. People on social media could not get enough of it, with some even wondering if the whole event had been staged.

