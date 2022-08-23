A Yankees fan lit the internet on fire Monday night when viral video showed him transforming his hot dog into a beer straw.

Captured by the Instagram user NewYorkNico, the video showed the fan using a straw to punch a hole through his hot dog to create the shaft necessary for suction before dipping the ballpark sausage into his beer. Take a look:

Nothing but respect for hot dog beer straw man. When we tell you to “embrace your inner Trash Panda” this is what we mean. pic.twitter.com/2YOg577zJX — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 23, 2022

Could a new Yankee tradition be on the rise? That all depends on just how much the greasy tube of a meaty baseball stadium hot dog alters the taste of beer after having been sucked through from end to end. People on social media could not get enough of it, with some even wondering if the whole event had been staged.

Life sentence. No parole. (via NewYorkNico / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y24wnYmdbc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 23, 2022

starting to become a hot dog straw man truther. the kith plaid yankees hat is giving "engineered for tik tok" to me. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 23, 2022

Not Sure Whether To Alert All Of The Authorities Imaginable Or Give This Man The Nobel Prize https://t.co/ZUDBPfntaH pic.twitter.com/y5hGi8Qsmj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2022

A Yankees Fan Was Caught Dipping His Hot Dog in Beer!! Would you try this? have you? pic.twitter.com/yUQEwaYoCN — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) April 26, 2022

A hot dog straw is something Mac and Charlie would come up with on Always Sunny. https://t.co/1QsXgAVFO3 — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) August 23, 2022

Hot dog straws for beer are okay. Carry on. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 23, 2022

Everybody reaction to dude drinking beer with a hot dog straw pic.twitter.com/svPsvPSQNS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 23, 2022

Nothing but respect for hot dog beer straw man. When we tell you to “embrace your inner Trash Panda” this is what we mean. pic.twitter.com/2YOg577zJX — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 23, 2022

do not fall for hot dog straw man. you know in your heart of hearts it was staged. it’s too perfect. do not give in to the IG Reels Industrial Complex — ric sanchez (@ricsanchez) August 23, 2022

Even if I don’t prefer it (I think I would) I live in a country where every person deserves the right to drink a beer through a hot dog. That’s America, baby https://t.co/t1ygFm64Uf — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 23, 2022