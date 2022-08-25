WATCH: Rams’ Aaron Donald Goes Wild, Attacks Bengals Player with Helmet

During Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals, the L.A. Rams’ Aaron Donald went wild and began lashing out, using a helmet as a weapon.

The incident occurred close to the end of the practice being held in Cincinnati, TMZ reported.

Video of Donald’s behavior shows him caught up in a kerfuffle at midfield, where he grabbed a helmet and began swinging it at his opponents.

WATCH:

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake 🏻 (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

The video also shows that he made contact with the weaponized headgear:

After some heated arguments, though, it appears that other Rams players succeeded in calming Donald down, and the argument ended.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor dismissed the incident as a mere “scuffle” but noted that the practice was ended on the spot.

“It just got a little scuffle-y. And so, we just called it,” Taylor said.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the fight that caused practice to be over. pic.twitter.com/7LXPIW10uq — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 25, 2022

The Rams star could be subject to league discipline, but thus far, no word has been passed down from officials on the incident.

