Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Headed Home After Skull Fracture Surgery

The Little League baseball player who suffered serious injuries after he fell on his head from a bunk bed is leaving the hospital in Pennsylvania and going back to Utah after skull surgery, according to reports.

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Snow Canyon Little League player who fell from a top bunk at the Little League World Series dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is now back in his home state of Utah.

In a video posted Tuesday, the boy flashed a grin and told supporters he is doing much better with his recovery, TMZ reported.

“He has spent a great amount of his time the last couple days resting from his surgery on Friday morning. He has been in quite a bit of pain, so his medical team has been doing their best to try and manage this. The right side of his face is swollen again from his surgery,” the family said in an Instagram post to supporters.

“While this is a great step forward, it’s bittersweet leaving behind the people that have put their heart and souls into Easton’s recovery,” the family added.

“THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy.”

Easton has been in the hospital since the incident on August 14.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston