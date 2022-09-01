Canadian Hockey Player Dies in Locker Room During Tournament Game

A rising junior hockey star died in the locker room ahead of Tuesday’s preseason tournament game in Canada, according to reports.

Eli Palfreyman, 20, of Ontario, reportedly collapsed in the locker room during the first intermission of the preseason Ayr Mutual Global Invitational tournament game at the North Dumfries Community Complex, the New York Post reported.

Paramedics could not revive the team’s star forward, who had only recently been appointed team captain. He was in his second season with the team, the Ayr Centennials.

The approximate cause of death has not been released, and the Centennials team said it will not speculate “out of respect for the family’s right to privacy.”

“We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli’s family and each of our players,” Centennials’ Vice President Brian Shantz said in a statement. “Our Centennials organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning. Eli had the best care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff.”

The Peterborough Petes are devastated to learn about the passing of 2018 draft pick and Ayr Centennials captain, Eli Palfreyman.https://t.co/3yaSf20GBr pic.twitter.com/YKCy5wEURX — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) August 31, 2022

Palfreyman would have been double vaccinated and boosted to play. According to Canadian law, all athletes are required to be vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus to be allowed to enter sports stadiums and arenas.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Eli’s family and all of his teammates and staff with Ayr. We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Peterborough Petes GM Michael Oke said in a statement.

Palfreyman was excited to fulfill his duties as the team’s new captain, and last Friday said, “Me coming back this year — my final year — as the captain, words don’t explain how honored I am to be in this position.”

A tribute to the late Eli Palfreyman. A charismatic leader, a fierce competitor, everyone's friend and a forever Centennial. We love you Eli. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire @AyrCentennials organization. #RIPFreyman pic.twitter.com/QGaSy5bw0i — 519 Sports Online (@519sportsonline) August 31, 2022

The Storm are devastated to hear about the passing of Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman. We send our deepest condolences to Eli’s family, friends, teammates, the Centennials, and the entire hockey community. Eli was a leader and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/vwNsgVZEXP — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) August 31, 2022

The PJHL is saddened to hear of the passing of Eli Palfreyman❤️ our thoughts and prayers go out to the Centennials, the GOJHL, fans, friends, family and the AYR community. The PJHL stands with you🏒❤️ always in our hearts #17 pic.twitter.com/zBd95rZltY — The OFFICIAL PJHL (@play_the_pj) August 31, 2022

The 20-year-old player was a 12th-round draft pick of the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League Draft back in 2018. And last season, he split his time between the Centennials and the Atlanta mad Hatters of the US Premier Hockey League.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston