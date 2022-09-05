WATCH: Two Fans Get into Insane Brawl at Georgia-Oregon Game

Do not go to the concessions stand at a college football game unless you are ready to throw down. That would appear to be the lesson to take from two fans at Saturday’s Georgia-Oregon game who brawled it out in one of the better fan fights you’ll ever see.

It’s unknown if the fan in the black shirt was an Oregon fan, but when the video picks up, he’s already on the ground taking shots from the Georgia fan in red. Things get crazier from there.

Despite the best efforts of bystanders, the big man managed to make his way back to the Georgia fan. However, the UGA fan pulled off a pretty impressive takedown maneuver and threw the big man to the ground. Well, he landed on top of him, but he likely would have landed on the ground had it not been for the fan in black’s considerable size.

In any event, as far as fan fights go, this was a good one. And a lot more even of a contest than what transpired on the field as Georgia throttled Oregon 49-3.