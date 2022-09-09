Jemele Hill Says Journalists Must ‘Examine’ Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Role in the Devastating Impact of Colonialism’

Former ESPN host and full-time idiot Jemele Hill took to Twitter Thursday to say it was the duty of journalists to examine Queen Elizabeth II’s role in the “devastating impact of continued colonialism” when putting her legacy “into full context.”

Not long after news of the Queen’s passing sped around the globe, saddening all people with brains in their heads. Hill assumed her usual position as the voice of the depraved and delusional and framed QEII’s life against the backdrop of 19th-century style British colonialism.

Journalists are tasked with putting legacies into full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the queen and her role in the devastating impact of continued colonialism. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 8, 2022

Saddling Queen Elizabeth II with responsibility for colonialism is a take of such extreme stupidity that it could only survive and thrive in the clown show that is our current world. So, in that sense, perhaps it’s fitting that someone who could only become wealthy and famous in this clown show would be among those parroting this obviously flawed talking point.

Though it won’t interest Hill or any other leftist moron to hear it, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign existed almost entirely in a period of colonial decline.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952. However, the British Empire had already begun shrinking well before that. In 1947, India, the jewel in Britain’s imperial crown for years, gained independence. Also, in 1947, Britain terminated its Mandate for Palestine, leaving the future of Palestine up to the United Nations.

The Suez Crisis of 1956, only four years after QEII’s reign began, served as another strong signal of Britain’s decline as a global power. During the ’50s and ’60s, several other former British colonies gained independence while maintaining ties with England. And, of course, in 1997, Britain’s transfer of Hong Kong to China also became a sign to many that Britain’s empire was officially over.

People can have spirited debates over when the British Empire truly ended. But one thing no one can argue against is that the empire was in decline throughout the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

So, if Jemele Hill believes that colonialism was “devastating,” she should be celebrating the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II because her public life coincided with the end of the British Empire and the most prolonged period of decolonization in British history.

But, you’d have to be a smart and intellectually honest person to grasp all that, and Jemele Hill is not.